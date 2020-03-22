90 COVID-19 cases: Report details the number of Missouri coronavirus cases by county

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health releases a daily report on the number of coronavirus cases in the state at 9:00 pm. These are the latest numbers reported Saturday night:

Confirmed cases in Missouri: 90

Deaths3 (Boone, Jackson and St. Louis Counties)
Positive73

Cases by County

CountyTotalPositive by State Public Health LaboratoryPositive by Commercial or Other Laboratory
Bates101
Boone1019
Cass624
Christian110
Cole321
Dunklin101
Greene1082
Henry110
Jackson514
Jasper110
Johnson110
Kansas City13013
Pulaski101
Scott101
St. Charles211
St. Louis City752
St. Louis County22148
TBD404

Cases by Age Range

Age RangeNumber of Cases
Under 201
20-2924
30-3913
40-499
50-5913
60-6917
70+13

Travel or Contact Related Case Counts

Travel or contact to Confirmed CaseNumber of Cases
Travel31
Contact12
No Contact7
Unknown40

