90 COVID-19 cases: Report details the number of Missouri coronavirus cases by county

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health releases a daily report on the number of coronavirus cases in the state at 9:00 pm. These are the latest numbers reported Saturday night:
Confirmed cases in Missouri: 90
|Deaths
|3 (Boone, Jackson and St. Louis Counties)
|Positive
|73
Cases by County
|County
|Total
|Positive by State Public Health Laboratory
|Positive by Commercial or Other Laboratory
|Bates
|1
|0
|1
|Boone
|10
|1
|9
|Cass
|6
|2
|4
|Christian
|1
|1
|0
|Cole
|3
|2
|1
|Dunklin
|1
|0
|1
|Greene
|10
|8
|2
|Henry
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|5
|1
|4
|Jasper
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|13
|0
|13
|Pulaski
|1
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|1
|St. Charles
|2
|1
|1
|St. Louis City
|7
|5
|2
|St. Louis County
|22
|14
|8
|TBD
|4
|0
|4
Cases by Age Range
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|Under 20
|1
|20-29
|24
|30-39
|13
|40-49
|9
|50-59
|13
|60-69
|17
|70+
|13
Travel or Contact Related Case Counts
|Travel or contact to Confirmed Case
|Number of Cases
|Travel
|31
|Contact
|12
|No Contact
|7
|Unknown
|40