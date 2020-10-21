911 ‘Cops and Clinicians’ program to connect St. Louis callers with correct services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A “cops and clinicians” program with Behavioral Health Response has been approved by the city of St. Louis. The $740,000 program is aimed at connecting people calling 911 with the services they need.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says that not every 911 call is best served by a police officer, paramedic, or firefighter. Some people are looking for mental health services or something else. They want to connect these people with mental health professionals, social workers, or a clinician.

There are around 700,000 911 calls in St. Louis per year. The city hopes to eventually divert many of those calls to medical experts who can help people in a crisis.