O’FALLON, Mo.- The O’Fallon Police Department says its 911 telephone line is not working properly. The department is working to fix the problem and will let the community know when it is fixed.

In the meantime, people with an emergency can call the non-emergency line at 636-240-3200 ext. 0.

St. Peters and St. Charles police departments posted similar messages. Both departments said in Facebook posts that it seems to be a county-wide issue.