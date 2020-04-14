9th St. Charles nursing home death linked to COVID-19; confirmed cases rise to 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Another resident from Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center has died from COVID-19, brining the deaths at that nursing home to nine, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported at Frontier on March 23rd. As of Monday, the facility has 60 patients and 12 staff members who have tested positive for the disease.

According to Frontier, four residents are hospitalized, and all the others are under quarantine.

According to the St. Charles County Health Department the latest death at Frontier was a woman in her 90’s.

Officials said the facility has 107 total residents and 130 total staff members.