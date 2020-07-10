A Ballwin nurse’s emotional reaction after being surprised with a $1,000 gift card

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.- A Ballwin nurse is overwhelmed after being surprised with a $1,000 gift card for her work during the pandemic.

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised Jeanne Secrest, a nurse manager at St. Luke’s Cardiac Cath Lab yesterday. The company shared video of the surprise Friday.

The business contacted the hospital, asking for the name of a nurse working during COVID.

Secrest’s peers chose her and were on hand for the surprise. Her co-workers also helped pay it forward by making a donation to the ALS Association in her family’s name.

Secrest’s husband was recently diagnosed with ALS.