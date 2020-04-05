A big warm-up on the way for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – After a chilly weekend with overcast skies, we have great news! Warmer temperatures are on the way.

A warm front will lift north across the region on Monday. Southerly winds will bring in that warmer air. Expect highs to climb into the low 70s despite mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Hopefully, the clouds will break up some in the afternoon allowing for some sunshine.

Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, another cold front will come through mid-week and highs will be back in the 50s and 60s for the end of the work week and into the weekend.