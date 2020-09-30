A brief warmup today before cooldown returns to end the week

ST. LOUIS – Our brief warm-up is right on schedule for today. Expect gusty winds and mostly sunny skies with high temperatures surging well into the 70s. Cooler air will flow back in tonight under clear skies and temperatures will dip to near 50.

Thursday will be breezy and cool with a high temperature in the mid-60s. Thursday night looks cold as temperatures will drop into the low to mid-40-s. and that sets up a cool day Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures only reaching 60.

The weekend will be somewhat unsettled with a chance for rain showers late Saturday into early Sunday morning.