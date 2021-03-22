A call for vaccinators and volunteers to help meet demand for COVID shots

ST. LOUIS– Another call for volunteers in St. Louis County as officials expect the COVID vaccine supply to increase in coming weeks. The county is planning on administering a record number of 15,000 vaccines this week and expects that number to grow with a surge of the vaccine on the way.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a morning COVID update that there is a need for more vaccinators and medical personnel. However, there is also a need for volunteers without medical skills to help with registration, data entry, and monitoring the line.

Page said while the county is looking into more mass vaccination events, the best way to get more vaccinations done is by having more vaccinators like pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and smaller locations.

“We really need to see a whole lot of vaccinators, hundreds of vaccinators, doing a modest amount of vaccine everyday and that is how we will get people vaccinated,” explained Page.

He said a mass vaccination event can maybe vaccinate 2,000 people in a day but if a hundred vaccination sites could do a few hundred people a day more of the community could be served.

Page mentioned how the Mehlville and Affton Fire Protection Districts have been helping administer shots in south county over the last two months. He said the departments can reach more people in a week than one mass event on a weekend.

The county has been keeping track of pre-registrations. Officials are working to address low registration numbers in north county. They have seen an increase in south county except for some zip codes in the western part. Page hopes the event at Queeny Park this weekend will help with that.

You can learn more about signing up to be a vaccinator on Missouri’s COVID website.

If you want to volunteer for a vaccine event in St. Louis County, you can sign up on the county’s website here.

