‘A cheap political stunt’ – Illinois governor responding to stay-at-home order lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called a suit filed by State Rep. Darren Bailey, against his stay-at-home order, a “cheap political stunt”.

Pritzker said the ruling only applies to one person because it was only about one person. The governor said, “While the court order is limited the risk it poses is significant, by agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling, the court set a dangerous precedent. Slowing the spread of this virus is critical to saving lives.”

A Clay County judge ruled Rep. Bailey is personally exempt from Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. The judge granted Bailey a temporary restraining order, giving him a pass to disobey the governor’s order. That opens up the door for new lawsuits to interrupt the state’s plan of attack against COVID-19.

Pritzker went on to say Bailey is in the 109th district, which happens to be among the lowest hospital bed availability and ventilators in the state, making it uniquely ill-equipped to respond to a surge in cases. The district is also home to the county experiencing the highest death rate per capita in the state due to the virus.

Yesterday, Bailey, a small town family farmer, won the first legal round.