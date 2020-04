ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One area mom wanted her son to practice his penmanship and brighten someone’s day. Aidan, 10, took it a step further and wrote a letter to the maintenance team at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Aidan’s letter says, “I want to say thank you for keeping the hospital safe during COVID-19. Please make sure you get rest and keep your families safe. I wish you a good week, take care.”