A Fenton church is helping hundreds of families from going hungry

FENTON, Mo. – Hundreds of St. Louis area families will be able to fill their cupboards and refrigerators Saturday morning. For 12 years a Fenton church has operated a food pantry. The pandemic has caused demand to triple.

Maylynn Sims filed for unemployment but has yet to receive any money. She’s now getting food from Life Church.

“They just blessed us being able to have dinner and lunch,” said Sims.

Church members, the St. Louis Area Foodbank ,and local citizens keep the pantry’s doors open.

Josh Shelton is senior pastor at Life Church. He said, “We want to help people and love people and to show them god cares for them.”

Photos show that on recent Saturday people pull up in their car, open their trunks, which are filled with boxes and boxes of food. The church is located in the 1400 block of Larkin Williams Road. Some folks are forced to swallow their pride to keep their children from going hungry.

Janie Sims is the director of the food pantry. She said, “We’re seeing the people are very emotional a lot of them have never been to a food pantry they’ve lost their jobs it’s just really tough.”

The pantry is also helping out folks who live far from Fenton. They were loading up Hanley Hills trustee and evangelist Annette Harrison’s car with groceries. She will take it all to Word of Faith Church for Saturday’s giveaway because not everyone there can get to Fenton. Annette Harrison said, “There are people that slip through the cracks they don’t have vehicles so it’s hard to drive up and have put food in their trunk.”

Pastor Shelton added, “We really just want to put what we’re learning in bible to use, be the church and not just go to church.”