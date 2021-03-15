‘A fumbled vaccine rollout’ St. Louis County Executive shares frustration over COVID road trips

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Same Page is expressing frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state. He mentioned it in his weekly press conference and his Facebook post on the issue is going viral. It is doing ten times the engagement as his other posts.

Missouri is now moving more mass vaccination events to larger urban areas. Governor Mike Parson said that by April 1, the St. Louis area will have triple the number of mass vaccination events as it did at the beginning of the vaccination process. He said an increase of these kinds of events coincide with the increase of vaccine being delivered and was always part of the state’s vaccination plan

In February some people were taking road trips through Missouri to get the COVID vaccine. This is because of limited vaccine availability in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has obtained data that shows, “a system of ad hoc redistribution has emerged, creating a web of vaccine travel.” It explains why some rural clinics have an abundance of vaccines while people in cities have to travel for a shot.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Same Page posted this message for his Facebook fans today:

“A fumbled vaccine rollout added frustration to our progress. Conversations on vaccine equity should have happened before any distribution plan was executed. Seeing our residents drive hours to snag an appointment is no way to provide a service critical to ending the pandemic. It took a clarion call from urban areas like ours. Public health leaders. Community activists. The media. All in unison stating the obvious: Get the shots to where the need is greatest. That is our commitment in St. Louis County.”

Parson said 17.5% of Missourians have received the initial vaccine dose and half of Missourians age 65 and older have received the first dose. Around 18% of people in St. Louis County have an initial dose according to state data.

On March 15, Missourians that fall under Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the state’s vaccination plan can begin getting the shot. Gov. Parson said 45 days after that Phase 2 will be eligible. He said that could happen even sooner depending on how much vaccine is available.

