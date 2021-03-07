‘A Game Changer’: The Masked Singer Season 5 comes to FOX Wednesday, here’s what you can expect

ST. LOUIS – Buckle up and get your ears ready because FOX is taking us on another ride to see what celebrities are behind the masks. Season 5 of The Masked Singer on FOX begins Wednesday and you’re in for game-changing events.

Fans will witness big surprises, more legends, and big, bold costumes that are sure to blow your mind all for the Gold Mask Trophy.

“The costumes are out of this world, it’s unbelievable the work they are doing on the costumes,” Panelist Jenny McCarthy said. “They’re so good that it’s making it even harder for us to guess who’s behind the mask.”

Panelist judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are returning to guess the celebrity or celebrities behind the mask for another season.

Game Changer: Niecy Nash is stepping in as a guest host for Nick Cannon following a COVID-19 diagnosis. She will be hosting while Nick is recovering.

“She is outstanding, she can do it all,” Jeong said.

According to Variety, Niecy Nash is familiar to FOX viewers, she recently appeared both on the companion series “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by Jeong, and was a guest panelist on “The Masked Singer” last season. She appeared on Fox’s “Scream Queens,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and more.

“She’s a gamechanger stepping in for Nick for right now. You know Nick is our brother, and we love him so much, and we want him to get back as soon as possible. But If we can’t have Nick, Neicy Nash is alright with me,” Robin Thicke said.

Nash said she was excited to receive the call about being a guest host on the show.

“I mean how could it not feel good to be on the number 1 show,” Niecy Nash said.

The Masked Singer has already released sneak peeks of what fans will see in Season 5.

In previous seasons, we have seen celebrities like Bow Wow, Terry Bradshaw, T-Pain, Jesse McCartney, Bret Michaels, Sarah Palin, and more.

Although we don’t quite know who’s gracing the stage this season, we do know we will hear performances from a fiery Phoenix, Chamelion, one-eyed Porcupine, Grandpa Monster, Russian Doll, Black Swan, and more!

Game Changer: Coming new this season are “wild card” contestants who will come and barge in on the competition to win the trophy.

Season 5 contestants will be split into two groups of five but will face the odds when they are challenged with special “wild card” rounds.

In these rounds, the wild card contestants will sing their hearts out to win it all.

The celebrity panelist will be competing for the Golden Ear Trophy: whoever has the most correct first impression guesses by the end of the show.

The trophy was first introduced in season 4 which was won by Jenny.

Fans may know from previous seasons, Ken Jeong has not had the best streak of having a “golden ear.” However, Nicole Scherzinger lets us in on a secret.

“I would say my competition is Jenny, but do you know who has switched it up this season as well? He’s gone from Ken Jeong Wrong to Ken Jen Strong.”

All in all, the competition was made to create fun times and laughter.

“I think we are a family and we bring families together, and I think that is the beautiful thing about this show,” Robin Thicke said.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer premieres on FOX Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Follow along locally on FOX 2s Twitter as the web team will be live-tweeting during the show.

Also, tune in to FOX 2s Facebook page after the show airs every week for a special live talkback and recap of the episode.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?

