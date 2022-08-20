ST. LOUIS — A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.

Police responded to a shooting scene on Aug. 19, at 2:14 p.m. at I-70 and Salisbury St.

The victim said he was exiting I-70 eastbound at Salisbury when a white Lexus and a Chevrolet Malibu began shooting at each other. The victim said that bullets entered his vehicle and he was injured by fragments of glass from his window; however, the victim was not struck by the gunfire.

The victim then drove to 21st Street & Mallinckrodt to report the incident to the police. The suspect vehicles continued eastbound on I-70. The investigation is ongoing.