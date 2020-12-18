A holiday gift idea to help your child stay focused during virtual learning

ST. LOUIS- We are more than nine months into the pandemic and virtual learning is still trying for many families. Dr. Greg Mattingly with St. Charles Psychiatric Associates tells FOX2Now there are several ways to help create a successful learning environment for your child and one of them may be buying your child a headset for the holidays.

Dr. Mattingly said a headset that is noise canceling can help decrease distractions. It’s even better if it has a microphone built-in.

Dr. Mattingly says he got the idea from a patient with ADHD. The patient said he was able to focus on lectures more, talk to the teacher, and doesn’t get distracted by other sounds in the house.

Virtual learning can not only be stressful for children but also for parents. Dr. Mattingly reminds parents that children will mirror back the emotions they see. He says if you run around with your hair on fire, your children likely will too.

Dr. Mattingly works with a variety of clients with different learning needs. He said virtual learning has allowed parents to observe their children learning and some have been able to gain new insight into their children’s strengths and weaknesses.

He says the parent of one patient with Aspergers and ADHD discovered her child was great using a keyboard for work, but had a tough time with penmanship. They were able to discuss getting the child some occupational therapy.

Dr. Mattingly also said for those parents concerned about giving their children medicine that there are a variety of other options you can try.

He suggests the website MoretoADHD.com as a good place for resources for any parent.