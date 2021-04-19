“A jury deliberates and our nation sits on edge,” SLU President’s message as Derek Chauvin case unfolds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The jury hearing the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd has finished its first day of deliberation, hours after getting the case from the Hennepin County judge late Monday afternoon.

As the nation waits for a verdict, Saint Louis University President Fred Pestello shared a message with the campus community Monday night, entitled “A Jury Deliberates and Our Nation Sits on Edge.”

Dear members of our Saint Louis University community,

As we await the Chauvin trial verdict in Minneapolis, our nation sits on edge.

Despite Minneapolis being nearly 600 miles from St. Louis, there is a particular pain elicited by the death of George Floyd and the traumatic events that have followed in its wake. Modern technology has made the world readily accessible. Our phones and tablets transport us to outside the Cub Foods convenience store and transformed our living rooms into the gallery of the Hennepin County courthouse.

This tragedy, the ensuing protests, and the memories they elicit are hauntingly familiar. The people of St. Louis share a dreadful bond with Minneapolis because we’ve been there.

Now, along with a spate of mass killings and police-involved shootings, amidst pandemic exhaustion and despair, these events feel as though they may cleave the very fabric of our union.

I challenge all of us to step outside of the paradigm of the trial — to step away from closing arguments and away from worrying about the outcome — and, instead, contend with the reality that the world — that we — repeatedly watched George Floyd’s last labored breaths of sacred life on earth.

This is undeniable suffering. This is unbearable suffering. This is suffering that can break you, that can break families and communities. This is the same suffering that’s been shared with me by my friends and colleagues. I have listened to particularly wrenching stories of suffering from the Black and Brown members of our SLU community.

Amidst the Easter season, Christians are called upon in a particular way to reflect on and engage with the ultimate human suffering in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Entering into Christ’s suffering means embracing our broken world for what it truly is and in doing so, suffering with every child of God. This compassion is the heart of the Jesuit Charism, not a faith of just “thoughts and prayers” but a faith that does justice. And it will be in full view during an all-faiths vigil at the Clock Tower on Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.

In the days and weeks ahead, each of us will face renewed internal challenges as we must determine how our individual values and the values of our Saint Louis University community compel our action or our inaction, and promote our engagement or our disengagement.

When we are faced with a choice to add to the rancor destined to play out on the airwaves and via social media, do we cave to doing what is easy? Or do we lend our voice in the pursuit of justice for the indisputable inequities created and perpetuated by a long history of violence and racism against generations of people of color?

Regardless of the verdict rendered by the jury, one thing remains clear — the struggle for justice and beloved community remains unfinished. Regardless of the verdict, we must commit to solidarity with the marginalized and the excluded; we must work incessantly to be people for and with others — in their sufferings and their joys.

It is the only approach that will ultimately save us all.

Sincerely,

Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.
President

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News