A look at key Illinois primary races for US House and Senate

CHICAGO – Competitive primaries for the House and Senate are being held across Illinois. Five Republicans are vying for the uphill battle of unseating U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, while U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski faces a strong primary challenge from small business owner Marie Newman and two others.

Tuesday’s contest also features the only open congressional primary in Illinois. The impending retirement of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus has triggered a spirited primary in southeastern Illinois.

Voters will also choose Republicans to face U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood in November.

