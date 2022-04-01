SAUGET, Ill. — Just across from the Arch in Sauget, Illinois, they’re putting the finishing touches on Amazon’s latest facility in the Metro East.

This location promises to deliver packages to your front door within five hours from the time you order your item.

“We’re a fulfillment center, sort center, and delivery station,” said Todd Grimes, Amazon site leader. “We fulfill the customer orders from these robots and bring in other packages from other facilities around the area — and we’ll get them to our delivery area. We also have a delivery area where flex drivers come in and take them to our other customers.”

Inside, Amazon employees sort items into trays, and robots move the items to the next phase.

Barcodes and conveyor belts move the items through the 200,000 square foot facility to the rear of the building.

“A robot generally has about 50 unique items up to 200, and we have just shy of 800 robots,” said Grimes. “Once the order comes in and goes specifically to that robot that has that item and brings it right up to one of our pickers and the picker picks that item and then sent to a packer. A packer packs it and gets it over to our dispatch area and that’s where we get it to a delivery driver.”

Once sorted, the packages make their way out the back doors to flex drivers. Like Door Dash, these flex employees load them up into their vehicles for delivery.

“It meets my schedule,” said Aleshia Hunter, Amazon fulfillment center associate. “Benefits start at day one, and I love the environment and we’re kind of like a family around here and I like it so it’s kind of like a home away from home.”

There are two designated safe areas inside the facility in case of an emergency, like the deadly December 2021 tornado in Edwardsville that claimed the lives of six Amazon workers.