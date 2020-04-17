A new coronavirus drive-through testing site opens north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A new COVID-19 testing facility is opening today in north St. Louis County.

The Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers located at 11642 W Florissant Ave. in Florissant, MO is being converted into a drive-thru testing facility.

It’s designed to help bolster efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. Statistics show African Americans are impacted by COVID-19 at an alarming rate.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms you must call first to make an appointment for screening at (314) 838-8220