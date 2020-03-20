A new way to check your Schnucks store status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks says that they have a new tool to help stay up-to-date with store hours and services. A new page on their website has the most recent store information.

Today’s update says:

Beginning Monday, March 23, Schnucks in-store retail pharmacies will be open 6 AM – 6 PM on Mondays AND Thursdays so that seniors and those with underlying health conditions can also visit the pharmacy when shopping during the 6 – 7 AM hour. These pharmacies will observe their regular hours all other days.

Please note that this does NOT include the Culinaria pharmacy in downtown St. Louis, the standalone pharmacy in Union, MO or any specialty pharmacy. Hours at these locations will not change.

Schnucks.com