A push for coronavirus testing at all nursing homes; cost break down for Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – A new report estimates it would cost $440 million dollars nationwide to test every nursing home resident and staff member just once. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) says that amount would be for nearly 3 million tests.
The AHCA says the cost of ongoing COVID testing for nursing home residents and staff is unsustainable without additional funding and support from federal and state governments.
The association has asked the Health and Human Services Department to grant $10 billion in emergency relief to help fund testing and help with staffing needs.
The report breaks down the cost by state and looks at the number of facilities and residents per state. The figures are also determined with an estimated cost of a test at $150.
The association looked at census data and says Missouri has 522 facilities and estimates it would cost $12,390,300 to test the 38,202 nursing home residents and staff in the state.
The report also shows Illinois has 722 facilities and would need $21,441,150 to test the 142,941 residents and staff at the state’s facilities.
Illinois has increased its response to long-term facilities by sending more staff. There is a page dedicated to information about nursing home outbreaks on the state health department page. The Health and Human Services Secretary said the US has conducted more than 10 million coronavirus tests, and the federal government is deploying rapid tests to meatpacking facilities and nursing homes.
|State
|# of Nursing Facilities1
|# of Nursing Home Residents1
|# of Nursing Home Staff2
|Total # of Tests2
|Total Cost3
|NATIONWIDE
|15,429
|1,327,678
|1,603,800
|1,343,107
|$439,721,700
|AK
|19
|682
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AL
|228
|22,962
|27,350
|23,190
|$7,546,800
|AR
|226
|17,465
|22,380
|17,691
|$5,976,750
|AZ
|146
|11,965
|16,180
|12,111
|$4,221,750
|CA
|1,193
|103,480
|139,060
|104,673
|$36,381,000
|CO
|227
|16,796
|20,330
|17,023
|$5,568,900
|CT
|215
|22,156
|32,550
|22,371
|$8,205,900
|DC
|18
|2,319
|2,720
|2,337
|$755,850
|DE
|46
|4,175
|4,760
|4,221
|$1,340,250
|FL
|701
|73,312
|95,390
|74,013
|$25,305,300
|GA
|358
|33,387
|33,720
|33,745
|$10,066,050
|HI
|44
|3,647
|4,550
|3,691
|$1,229,550
|IA
|434
|23,170
|28,440
|23,604
|$7,741,500
|ID
|82
|4,178
|5,260
|4,260
|$1,415,700
|IL
|722
|66,081
|76,860
|66,803
|$21,441,150
|IN
|534
|39,004
|47,770
|39,538
|$13,016,100
|KS
|331
|17,021
|17,890
|17,352
|$5,236,650
|KY
|285
|22,902
|27,290
|23,187
|$7,528,800
|LA
|278
|26,137
|26,880
|26,415
|$7,952,550
|MA
|376
|37,577
|49,860
|37,953
|$13,115,550
|MD
|226
|23,861
|29,010
|24,087
|$7,930,650
|ME
|93
|5,856
|8,410
|5,949
|$2,139,900
|MI
|442
|38,099
|44,100
|38,541
|$12,329,850
|MN
|368
|24,065
|42,260
|24,433
|$9,948,750
|MO
|522
|38,202
|44,400
|38,724
|$12,390,300
|MS
|204
|15,915
|18,010
|16,119
|$5,088,750
|MT
|71
|3,955
|5,270
|4,026
|$1,383,750
|NC
|428
|36,630
|44,840
|37,058
|$12,220,500
|ND
|80
|5,341
|9,570
|5,421
|$2,236,650
|NE
|201
|11,029
|14,500
|11,230
|$3,829,350
|NH
|74
|6,476
|6,590
|6,550
|$1,959,900
|NJ
|363
|43,315
|47,410
|43,678
|$13,608,750
|NM
|71
|5,681
|6,860
|5,752
|$1,881,150
|NV
|66
|5,842
|7,360
|5,908
|$1,980,300
|NY
|619
|104,383
|121,990
|105,002
|$33,955,950
|OH
|957
|72,115
|94,220
|73,072
|$24,950,250
|OK
|298
|18,268
|20,410
|18,566
|$5,801,700
|OR
|130
|7,352
|11,950
|7,482
|$2,895,300
|PA
|695
|75,847
|72,350
|76,542
|$22,229,550
|RI
|80
|7,721
|9,920
|7,801
|$2,646,150
|SC
|191
|17,053
|19,200
|17,244
|$5,437,950
|SD
|105
|5,646
|7,170
|5,751
|$1,922,400
|TN
|316
|27,164
|33,760
|27,480
|$9,138,600
|TX
|1,219
|93,561
|99,780
|94,780
|$29,001,150
|UT
|99
|5,723
|9,360
|5,822
|$2,262,450
|VA
|287
|28,205
|29,790
|28,492
|$8,699,250
|VT
|36
|2,448
|3,720
|2,484
|$925,200
|WA
|206
|15,628
|21,290
|15,834
|$5,537,700
|WI
|359
|22,043
|29,420
|22,402
|$7,719,450
|WV
|123
|9,519
|9,350
|9,642
|$2,830,350
|WY
|37
|2,319
|2,070
|2,356
|$658,350
|1Census Data
2Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment – Nursing Facilities (May 2019)
3Estimated cost of $150 per test