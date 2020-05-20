A push for coronavirus testing at all nursing homes; cost break down for Missouri and Illinois

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ST. LOUIS – A new report estimates it would cost $440 million dollars nationwide to test every nursing home resident and staff member just once. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) says that amount would be for nearly 3 million tests.

The AHCA says the cost of ongoing COVID testing for nursing home residents and staff is unsustainable without additional funding and support from federal and state governments.

The association has asked the Health and Human Services Department to grant $10 billion in emergency relief to help fund testing and help with staffing needs.

The report breaks down the cost by state and looks at the number of facilities and residents per state. The figures are also determined with an estimated cost of a test at $150.

The association looked at census data and says Missouri has 522 facilities and estimates it would cost $12,390,300 to test the 38,202 nursing home residents and staff in the state.

The report also shows Illinois has 722 facilities and would need $21,441,150 to test the 142,941 residents and staff at the state’s facilities.

Illinois has increased its response to long-term facilities by sending more staff. There is a page dedicated to information about nursing home outbreaks on the state health department page. The Health and Human Services Secretary said the US has conducted more than 10 million coronavirus tests, and the federal government is deploying rapid tests to meatpacking facilities and nursing homes.

State # of Nursing Facilities1 # of Nursing Home Residents1 # of Nursing Home Staff2 Total # of Tests2 Total Cost3 NATIONWIDE 15,429 1,327,678 1,603,800 1,343,107 $439,721,700 AK 19 682 N/A N/A N/A AL 228 22,962 27,350 23,190 $7,546,800 AR 226 17,465 22,380 17,691 $5,976,750 AZ 146 11,965 16,180 12,111 $4,221,750 CA 1,193 103,480 139,060 104,673 $36,381,000 CO 227 16,796 20,330 17,023 $5,568,900 CT 215 22,156 32,550 22,371 $8,205,900 DC 18 2,319 2,720 2,337 $755,850 DE 46 4,175 4,760 4,221 $1,340,250 FL 701 73,312 95,390 74,013 $25,305,300 GA 358 33,387 33,720 33,745 $10,066,050 HI 44 3,647 4,550 3,691 $1,229,550 IA 434 23,170 28,440 23,604 $7,741,500 ID 82 4,178 5,260 4,260 $1,415,700 IL 722 66,081 76,860 66,803 $21,441,150 IN 534 39,004 47,770 39,538 $13,016,100 KS 331 17,021 17,890 17,352 $5,236,650 KY 285 22,902 27,290 23,187 $7,528,800 LA 278 26,137 26,880 26,415 $7,952,550 MA 376 37,577 49,860 37,953 $13,115,550 MD 226 23,861 29,010 24,087 $7,930,650 ME 93 5,856 8,410 5,949 $2,139,900 MI 442 38,099 44,100 38,541 $12,329,850 MN 368 24,065 42,260 24,433 $9,948,750 MO 522 38,202 44,400 38,724 $12,390,300 MS 204 15,915 18,010 16,119 $5,088,750 MT 71 3,955 5,270 4,026 $1,383,750 NC 428 36,630 44,840 37,058 $12,220,500 ND 80 5,341 9,570 5,421 $2,236,650 NE 201 11,029 14,500 11,230 $3,829,350 NH 74 6,476 6,590 6,550 $1,959,900 NJ 363 43,315 47,410 43,678 $13,608,750 NM 71 5,681 6,860 5,752 $1,881,150 NV 66 5,842 7,360 5,908 $1,980,300 NY 619 104,383 121,990 105,002 $33,955,950 OH 957 72,115 94,220 73,072 $24,950,250 OK 298 18,268 20,410 18,566 $5,801,700 OR 130 7,352 11,950 7,482 $2,895,300 PA 695 75,847 72,350 76,542 $22,229,550 RI 80 7,721 9,920 7,801 $2,646,150 SC 191 17,053 19,200 17,244 $5,437,950 SD 105 5,646 7,170 5,751 $1,922,400 TN 316 27,164 33,760 27,480 $9,138,600 TX 1,219 93,561 99,780 94,780 $29,001,150 UT 99 5,723 9,360 5,822 $2,262,450 VA 287 28,205 29,790 28,492 $8,699,250 VT 36 2,448 3,720 2,484 $925,200 WA 206 15,628 21,290 15,834 $5,537,700 WI 359 22,043 29,420 22,402 $7,719,450 WV 123 9,519 9,350 9,642 $2,830,350 WY 37 2,319 2,070 2,356 $658,350 1Census Data

2Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment – Nursing Facilities (May 2019)

3Estimated cost of $150 per test