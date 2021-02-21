A quick round of showers Sunday followed by a milder weather pattern

ST. LOUIS – After a quick system moves through Sunday afternoon and evening bringing a few showers across the region, we have a few days of ‘near normal’ or ‘above normal’ temperatures ahead.
Monday will be nice with decreasing cloud cover and highs climbing to the upper 40s, which is right at that normal mark for late February.
By Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s, some areas may even get to around 60 degrees.
While Tuesday looks to be the warmest of the week, temperatures will still stay nice for Wednesday. Even when cooler temperatures arrive late week, daily highs are forecast well above freezing.
The forecast is looking dry for the work week with unsettled weather returning for the weekend.