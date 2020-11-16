A second round of $5,000 COVID-19 relief grants will be available for small businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of COVID-19 cases is trending up in St. Louis. Although, the rate of cases is lower than in many areas of the region.

Mayor Krewson says that the number of people going to the hospitals in the region “worrisome.” Many of the people coming to area hospitals are from outside the region from more rural parts of Missouri and Illinois.

Order #15 was issued in the city last week. It says that public gatherings are limited to ten people or less. The transmission of the virus appears to be from smaller groups of people getting together in homes. But, it is difficult to tell people what they can do in their private homes.

Mayor Krewson is asking people to keep Thanksgiving celebrations small this year.

“Please, go out when you need to but keep your groups small,” said Mayor Krewson.

Mayor Krewson mentioned that she is pleased that there is progress on a COVID-19 vaccine. But, the distribution may take a while if the vaccines are approved.

A second round of $5,000 grants will be available to businesses for small businesses for pandemic relief. The money is for businesses that were not involved in the first round. Priority will be given to businesses in the hospitality industry. Grants will now be available for businesses with multiple locations.