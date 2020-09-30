A shelf-scanning robot will now be at 62 Schnucks across the Midwest

ST. LOUIS – Three years after introducing Tally to select stores, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Wednesday it is rolling out additional shelf-scanning robots to 46 locations across the Midwest.

Tally’s primary purpose is to roam around the store autonomously, two to three times per day capturing inventory. It will notify employees with timely information to ensure products are always stocked, in the right place, and correctly priced.

“By expanding our partnership with Simbe and introducing Tally to more than half our stores, we will improve our in-stock position for our customers and free up our teams from tedious inventory-related tasks, allowing more focus on service”, said Schnucks Vice President of IT Infrastructure and

Development, Dave Steck.

Schnucks and Simbe kicked off a pilot at three Schnucks locations in July 2017 and expanded to additional stores in 2018.

The family-owned supermarket retailer operates 118 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.