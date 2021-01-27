‘A Snowy Field Trip’: Watch St. Louis Zoo penguins enjoy winter weather

ST. LOUIS – Some of the penguins at the St. Louis Zoo took a fun field trip in the snow Wednesday to visit their polar and grizzly bear neighbors.

The zoo’s king penguins Ethel and Elliot along with gentoo penguins CJ, Oshie, Linus, Sunny, Double, and Trouble were frolicking through the snow to see polar bear Kali and grizzly bears Huck and Finley.

The zoo said with the help of Bird and Carnivore animal care teams, the penguins were able to get up close to see their neighbors.

They say the penguins, who are from the Antarctic region, do not participate in walks on a regular basis.

However, “the penguins reside indoors at Penguin & Puffin Coast and are given the option to participate in spontaneous winter walks that are enriching for the birds,” the zoo said.