A St. Louis Muslim group asks congregants to be vigilant following arson at Missouri Islamic Center

ST. LOUIS – The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis released a statement following Thursday’s fire that badly damaged an Islamic Center in southeastern Missouri that coincided with the start of Ramadan.
“On the first day of Ramadan, the most sacred month for Muslims; a malevolent person set fire to the building. Thankfully there was no loss of lives, but the whole property was declared a total loss. The building was also home to few families, who have lost everything in this fire,” said Ghazala Hayat in a statement from the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.
Hayat also warns these acts of violence increase anxiety among Muslims; not knowing if it is due to Islamophobia. The group is urging congregants in Missouri not to panic but to be vigilant.
The group also hopes that in this sacred month, these hard times of pandemic are not made worse by crimes against fellow Muslim Americans.”
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire in Cape Girardeau.
Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the state fire marshal also are investigating the fire.
Cape Girardeau is about 115 miles south of St. Louis.