A virtual cell phone choir recorded by 31 different singers

Data pix.

NASHVILLE - Many people are working from home right now, and that includes many musicians in Music City. The TenTwoSix Music group decided to record a song with a virtual cell phone choir.

The Nasvhille Studio Singer Community came together and performed “It Is Well With My Soul”. The piece was arranged by David Wise , a producer that has worked with several country music artists.

According to TenTwoSix's YouTube page, 31 singers used their cell phones during Nashville's Safer at Home order to record their voices.

