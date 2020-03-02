A year after requesting body cameras for police, city still doesn’t have a vendor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is lamenting the slow pace of getting police body cameras. Reed started his push for the cameras a year ago.

The city is still sifting through prospective vendors before making a recommendation to the board of aldermen, police chief, and the mayor.

A selection committee is pouring over the bids from 8 respondents.

Reed says the cameras are critical to improving police-community relations. He says they will prove invaluable in the event of an incident letting the public see what actually transpired.

St. Louis County has already adopted cameras for its police department.

There was a big push for body cameras after the Ferguson unrest. But often the cameras have tended to exonerate police officers.

The cost of the cameras is expected to run between $2 to $4 million.

A spokesman for Mayor Krewson says officials may settle on a company to be recommended over the next several weeks.