ST. LOUIS – More pain at the pump as gas prices jump to record-highs in the St. Louis area.

The American Automobile Association reports that the average cost of gas in the St. Louis region now tops $4 per gallon. AAA reports an average of $4.02 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel and $5.18 per gallon for diesel fuel. According to AAA, both of these prices mark new record-highs in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

It’s a notable jump when considering prices from recent timeframes. According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in the St. Louis area is 14 cents higher than a week ago, 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.26 higher than this time last year.

After a few weeks of gradually-declining prices in March and April, AAA reports gas prices are not only breaking records in St. Louis, but nationwide as well. The organization cites a rise in crude oil prices behind the rising costs, which have spiked to more than $100 per barrel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Over the last two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen to $4.37, four cents higher than the national record set on March 11.

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed inflation and rising gas prices in a press briefing Tuesday. He released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November and March, hoping to reduce prices. While that helped temporarily, prices have jumped to record highs once again. On Tuesday, he said switching away from fossil fuels and greater energy efficiency will ultimately protect Americans from higher gasoline costs.