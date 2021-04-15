AAA says St. Louisans pay the average cost of gas in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The average gas price in Missouri is now $2.63 per gallon, which is one cent less than on Thursday, April 8, but $1.07 more per gallon compared to April 15, 2020, according to AAA.

Jefferson City drivers pay the most in the state at $2.75 per gallon while drivers in St. Joseph pay the least at $2.51 per gallon.

St. Louisans are paying the average in the state at $2.63 per gallon.

The national average is $2.86, which is one cent less than on Thursday, April 8, but $1.02 more per gallon compared to April 15, 2020.

Missourians pay the seventh cheapest gas prices compared to the rest of the country.