Abortion is ‘pre-eminent moral issue’ for voters says St. Louis Archbishop; doesn’t endorse a candidate

ST. LOUIS- The new archbishop of St. Louis is helping area Catholics shape their decision for the November election, but not by telling them who to vote for. Instead, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski says that abortion is “the pre-eminent moral issue of our time”.

Archbishop Rozanski wrote in his weekly column for The St. Louis Review that he and other pastors are called to help followers form consciences in accord with the Catholic teaching, not tell them which candidate to pick.

Archbishop Rozanski went on to say in his column that if you don’t struggle to justify voting for a candidate whose record or policy would favor or even expand abortion, then you probably aren’t forming a Catholic conscience in preparation to vote.

He went on to say other serious issues like race, immigration, and the environment can’t be dismissed or ignored.

Rozanski replaces long-time Archbishop Robert Carlson, who served the Archdiocese of St. Louis for 11 years.