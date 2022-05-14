ST. LOUIS – Dozens gathered for an abortion-rights rally Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Congresswoman Cori Bush and other representatives attended the rally Saturday at Kiener Plaza. Organizers are urging Missourians to hold politicians accountable for what could be a dismantling of the constitutional right to abortion.

The rally was one of nearly 400 planned across the nation in response to a Supreme Court draft abortion decision leaked two weeks ago. Some of the largest gatherings happened in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and the nation’s capital.