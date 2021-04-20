Abraham Lincoln President Library could split from its non-profit foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and its non-profit foundation now appear headed for a split.
A legislative audit commission will hold a hearing on the future of the library Tuesday morning.
It comes after a series of embarrassing blunders, including spending over $6 million on a stovepipe hat that historians doubt ever belonged to Lincoln.
Gary Johnson will succeed former transportation secretary Ray LaHood as the new museum board chairman.
Monday was the museum’s 16-year anniversary. They offered free admission to the library and offered one lucky guest the opportunity to win a gift basket filled with Lincoln souvenirs worth over $200.
More than 5,000,000 people have visited the museum since it opened its doors in 2005.