Absentee ballots still accepted ahead of Tuesday’s primary election for St. Louis City mayor

ST. LOUIS – The Board of Election Commissioners downtown are still accepting absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary election in the race for St. Louis City Mayor.

Absentee voting is open at their offices until 5:00 p.m. Monday. There are two other satellite locations where people can cast their absentee ballot from 900 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Those are at Better Family Life and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Tuesday is the primary election and for the first time, St. Louisians will be voting with a new system. Under new election rules, the primary is non-partisan. Voters can vote for more than one candidate. The two candidates to come out on top will then face each other in the general election on April 6.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election.

FOX 2’s Vic Faust will have a conversation with all four candidates Monday night. Learn more about their vision for the future and their stance on everything from crime to county consolidation. See the conversation Monday at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 2.