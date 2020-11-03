Absentee voting in the St. Louis area sets records

ST. LOUIS – A record-setting year for absentee voting ended at 5 o’clock Monday night in Missouri.

The largest counties in the St. Louis area reported three-to-five times more absentee votes in 2020 than the last presidential election in 2016.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, election authorities were not turning anyone away who wanted to vote early, even though Missouri officially does not allow early voting.

Wait times on Monday, Election Day eve, were long, but worth it, according to voters who showed up at various absentee voting locations, where lines wrapped around the buildings.

Amelia Humphrey, a Truman State student, drove her friend nearly three hours to the St. Charles County Election Authority in St. Peters.

“Her mail-in ballots never came. She really wanted to be able to vote. She doesn’t have a car…this is a crazy election in a crazy year. I think everybody deserves that chance to be able to get out there and vote,” Humphrey said.

In the City of St. Louis 44,000 or more absentee ballots were expected (by-mail and in-person).

In St. Charles County the number is closer to 64,000.

In St. Louis County, it’s closer to 235,000.

The totals mean 30%-33% of the total votes in the three jurisdictions will be early votes via absentee, which should mean shorter lines at polling places on Election Day, Tuesday.