Academy instructor terminated by St. Louis County Police over racist slurs

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have terminated a contract with an academy instructor for making disparaging and racist comments about women and minorities.
Department officials told the Post-Dispatch, the instructor used the N-word along with slurs disparaging of Hispanics and women during a training session Monday.
Chief Mary Barton said that language was “inconsistent with our values and below our expectations.”
Last month, a department dispatcher, who is Barton’s brother-in-law, was recorded using the n-word over a police radio.
He left the department with-in two weeks of the incident.