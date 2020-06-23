Accenture to hire 1,400 to work at a new Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Accenture is opening an office in St. Louis and plans to hire 1,400 people over the next five years. They will be helping federal agencies do their jobs. The Accenture Federal Services Advanced Technology Center will be located in Town and Country.

Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman says the St. Louis branch of the company with 10,000 employees will be a game-changer. They will be working in artificial intelligence, automation, cloud, and other tech-related fields.

Goodman says that the St. Louis workforce has the skills to do the job. He says that they chose the area because of the outstanding educational institutions, research facilities, cultural institutions, and the vibrant tech community.

They will be hiring 200 people in the first year. They will also be working with other Accenture Federal Services offices in New York and Virginia. The jobs they are bringing to St. Louis will offer training and a pathway to new careers for many.