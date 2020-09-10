ACT, SAT are optional for prospective SEMO students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Southeast Missouri State University’s president says expansion of the university’s test-optional admissions and scholarships will provide higher education access to more people.

The Cape Girardeau-based university on Wednesday announced that prospective students will now be admitted with a 2.75 cumulative high school grade point average and completion of required high school classes. That means students will not need to take the ACT or SAT test.

The university also announced the expansion of scholarships now available without a test score. Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas says elimination of the testing requirement is even more important now because the coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellation of many ACT and SAT testing dates.

