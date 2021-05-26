Action needed now to prevent a summer-spike in local COVID cases

ST. LOUIS– Memorial Day is days away and the unofficial start of the summer. Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reminding people there is still time to prevent the spike in COVID cases that the region saw last summer.

He said COVID is still present in our community and it will continue to spread among those who are not vaccinated.

He reminded people during an afternoon briefing that fully-vaccinated people can travel together but if you are not fully vaccinated you should still wear a mask.

“We don’t want to see more people’s lives upended by this entirely preventable disease,” said Dr. Garza.

He said if you get schedule your COVID vaccine soon you can be fully vaccinated by July 4.

You can find places to get your vaccine on Missouri’s COVID navigator site.