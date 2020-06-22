Active community member in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood serves nearly 100 plates of food to fathers in need

ST. LOUIS – Many families in our area Sunday are celebrating dads with a good meal and some quality time, but some families just aren’t in the position to show that appreciation.

Clara Holmes was born and raised in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood and is passionate about giving back to her community.

On any given Sunday you could find Holmes downtown at a homeless shelter passing out clothes and food, but this Father’s Day, she decided to stay put in her own neighborhood and give out free meals to fathers who are in need.

Holmes set up a tent on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Clara right next to New Canaan M.B. Church and served homemade meals.

“It’s Father’s Day and today was the most food I ever had on Sunday. I’m known for taking food down to the homeless shelter or down to the mental house, but today was exciting. I had chicken, pork roast, cabbage, potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. I wanted to make it special for the fathers and young men out here,” said Holmes.

She even had ice-cold water for people to enjoy. Not only did she buy and cook the food herself, she made nearly 100 plates with her own two hands.

Anthony Downey was helping Holmes at the tent.

“Clara is probably one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and this isn’t the first time she’s cooked for the community. This is the best. This is really the best idea, and she does this stuff all the time,” said Anthony Downey.

All of the neighbors who pulled up to the tent spoke highly of Holmes’ selflessness and consistent presence in the community. She definitely made Father’s Day special for the dads she served.