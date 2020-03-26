Acts of kindness amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In the middle of a health crisis, random acts of kindness are spreading across the Metro Area, lifting the spirits of business and residents amid COVID-19 pandemic. People are stepping up during this time of need even with 'stay at home' orders and social distancing, many businesses, and restaurants are closed. But, friends, neighbors, business owners, and strangers are pulling together. While they are not able to get out as much, they say it feels good helping others

“We are all a family sticking together doing what we can do in Northwoods,” said Greg Sansone.

The images say it all, Sansone along with community leaders in Northwoods giving back to the community. On Wednesday the group handed out close to 1,000 rolls of toilet paper to residents and even a daycare that needed supplies.

“We found out that a lot of the residents, the seniors could not get any toilet paper. We are a family,” said Sansone.

“It’s a pleasure working together, we are a family, stick close together and we are able to help each other.”

Also, 314Together Movement partnered with 2Lu to bring support to the local small business community. They have teamed up with 2Lu to print and sell merchandise with the #314together brand. All proceeds from each piece will go to support the St. Louis Resilience fund which distributes emergency grants to small business employees and owners affected by the business downturn caused by the COVID-19 virus.

You can find more information on the line at www.shop2Lu.com and information on the Resilience Fund at www.stlgives.org.

#314together is a movement started by The Women’s Creative and Experience Booklet to create a conversation around small businesses in the St. Louis community. It focuses on what businesses need, what they are offering and how we can support them during this time.

The group started a week and a half ago is now over 8,000 members, the hashtag has been used over 1,500 times on Instagram. You can find #314together on Facebook in the #314together group or by searching #314together on Instagram.

The Women’s Creative is made up of three principals: Megan Smidt, Megan Rohall and Christina Weaver. Experience booklet is owned by Jordan Bauer and 2Lu is owned by Melissa Nieberle and Drea Ranek.