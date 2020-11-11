ACTS of the Holy Spirit to serve homeless

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Monday, November 16 the ACTS of the Holy Spirit organization will serve the homeless.

They will meet at Freedom Church. The group is also having a paper-products and gift card drive.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate click here.

