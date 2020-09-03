Adam Wainwright nominated for Roberto Clemente Award; fans can vote

ST. LOUIS- Adam Wainwright has been named the St. Louis Cardinals 2020 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. It’s the fifth time the pitcher has been nominated for the award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field.



The Cardinals sent out a press release with a quote from Wainwright.

“To be the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award is extremely humbling. Roberto Clemente was a great player on the field, but just as great of a man and humanitarian off the field,” said Wainwright. “He set the bar high for all of us, and I just can’t think of a better compliment than to be nominated for his namesake award.” Adam Wainwright

Wainwright and his brother Trey founded the organization Big League Impact. It provides basic needs to those in need across the globe.

By the end of 2020, the organization will have raised more than $5.2 million. More than 150 players worked to benefit 62 charities.

The league-wide winner of the award will be selected by a blue ribbon panel which includes the Baseball Commissioner and Clemente’s children.

Fans can vote too. Their votes will count as one vote among those casts by the panel.

You can cast your vote overall here: mlb.com/clemente21.