Adam Wainwright’s fantasy football league scores big financial wins for charities nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Mo- While his on-field future is still uncertain for 2021, longtime St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Adam Wainwright is having quite an offseason.

Wainwright won the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award, one of the highest honors in all of Major League Baseball, in recognition of his career of community service work. The charity he founded, Big League Impact, has a goal of ending global poverty.

To support that effort this year, Big League Impact organized a fantasy football league made up of a who’s who of MLB active and recently retired stars, including St. Louis native Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, current Cardinals like Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt and former Cardinal Matt Holliday.

On Wednesday, Wainwright shared league results on social media.

This was tons of fun and raised over $300,000 for charity!!! Crazy! Great job everybody who was involved with making this a success! Especially you @RTFSnews. Also check out all the incredible charities each player competed for. @MattHollidayOSU won 30k for @cardinalglennon ! https://t.co/VXhXjfCrQk — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) December 31, 2020

Wainwright earned $50,000 for Big League Impact by winning the first “Players Only” league title, while Holliday garnered $30,000 for Cardinal Glennon’s Homers For Health program.

Here’s a rundown of how much was raised for each charity.