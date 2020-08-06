Additional school districts announce plans for school year, COVID-19 still a major issue

ST. LOUIS – More school districts are finalizing plans about how they will start the fast-approaching school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mehlville School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to start the school year with only virtual online learning. School leaders say the board made the decision because of the community spread of COVID-19.

District officials had outlined two other potential options for families. One was a hybrid model where students would attend some in-person classes and do some virtual learning; the other had students attending in-person classes full time.

A district spokesperson said there is no timeline for how long online-only learning will last and that district leaders want to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible.

The Wentzville School District has decided to give families two options, either a hybrid model or all virtual.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain told the Wentzville school board Wednesday night that the original goal of having a full-time in-person class option can’t happen due to the COVID-19 situation, making the hybrid model necessary.

Under that plan, students are in class two days a week and do virtual learning three days a week.

The district’s Chief Communications Officer Mary LaPak told FOX 2 that about 20 percent of students are doing all virtual learning.

In the Fox C6 District 18 percent of the student body has chosen all virtual learning for the first semester.

Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel said she’s recommending to the school board that students begin the year in a hybrid model.

Patel says she’ll make a final decision at least ten days before school starts in that district on August 27.