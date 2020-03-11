Adjustments made to nursing homes, universities as coronavirus cases increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Facilities in our area continue to adjust to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Delmar Gardens of Chesterfield is asking that no one visits their loved one unless there are extenuating circumstances according to a spokesperson.

Delmar Gardens says they will try alternate forms of communication like Skype and Facetime and will readjust when necessary. The nursing home expressed it understands the importance of family contact so they will be reviewing requests and alternative forms of visitation.

Also making adjustments is college universities. Students at Saint Louis and Maryville University won't be in class next week. Both schools are canceling in-person instruction.

Maryville will go to a virtual-learning format for two weeks but residence halls, food service, the library, athletics, and all student support services will stay open.



At Mizzou, a journalism student has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a conference in New Orleans.



The CDC will confirm if the student does in fact have the virus.