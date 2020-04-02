Administrators at Metro East HS send a positive message to students using cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL - In the month when many high school students should be planning their prom, instead they’re stuck inside.

Fox 2’s Patrick Clark shows us why one principal and administrator in the Metro East are trying to show spirit for their school, with a whole lot of red cups.

Red solo cups, all crinkled up that have a message.

In Wood River, Illinois on this April Fool’s Day drivers near East Alton Wood River High School might have noticed the fence note.

“On our Facebook page last week, we had spirit week,” said Leigh Robinson, Principal East Alton Wood River High School. “So, a few of us that are here are trying to do something fun each week and posts it. So, this week we decided we were going to focus on positivity. So, we are doing the hearts where you put hearts with positive messages, we’re asking our teacher and students to put that on their windows. So, we just uploaded that, and our hashtag is #oilers strong. So, we may not finish today but we are going to get on the fence ‘oilers strong’.”

The single solo mission of this duo, the principal and business manager, to deliver a message of hope for the 570 high school students at home.

With the chain link fence outside the high school as their canvas, Tuesday afternoon this principal and administrator made do with the materials they could get their hands on, for a message that’s from the heart.

“We’ve used fence cups before, but we wanted something we could do quickly,” said Robinson. “So, we figured red cups we’d have the visual to do the same thing. So, we’re here for them our teachers are available via email and they’re picking up work if they don’t have access to the internet. And we’re just trying to keep the positive tone. We know for our seniors this is tough with graduation and prom on hold right now until we know what’s going to happen. Our prom was supposed to be April 25th and that’s probably not going to happen. So, we are wanting them to know, we want to be positive. Our goal is we want to still have those opportunities for them. We just can’t say when at this point.”

By Wednesday afternoon the message seemed to be working.