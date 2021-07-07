Adoption fees cut by 40% for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Now through Sunday, adoption fees have been cut at shelters operated by St. Louis County Animal Care and Control.

At present, there are 87 animals available for adoption. St. Louis County wants to “empty the shelters” and help find these pets forever homes.

The fees have been reduced by 40% (from $40 to $25) in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Dogs and cats that are adopted will be spayed or neutered, given their vaccinations, and microchipped.

For more information, visit the St. Louis County Animal Care and Control website.