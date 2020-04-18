Affinia Healthcare adds three additional COVID-19 testing stations

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare announced Saturday they will increase access for testing in under-resourced areas by adding three additional drive-through COVID-19 testing stations around St. Louis City and County.

All three sites will begin operating testing by next week.

New Testing Site Locations:

April 21 – 8960 Jennings Station Road| Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12 noon.

– 8960 Jennings Station Road| Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12 noon. April 22 – Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near N. Grand Avenue|Monday through Friday from 1-4:00 p.m.

– Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near N. Grand Avenue|Monday through Friday from 1-4:00 p.m. April 23– Affinia Healthcare’s 3930 S. Broadway | Monday through Friday from 1:00-4:00m.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms may call Affinia Healthcare for a screening. Patients may receive an appointment at one of their five drive-through testing locations, or be given other instructions. The phone number is (314) 833-2777.