Affinia Healthcare adds three additional COVID-19 testing stations

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare announced Saturday they will increase access for testing in under-resourced areas by adding three additional drive-through COVID-19 testing stations around St. Louis City and County.
All three sites will begin operating testing by next week.
New Testing Site Locations:
- April 21– 8960 Jennings Station Road| Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12 noon.
- April 22 – Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near N. Grand Avenue|Monday through Friday from 1-4:00 p.m.
- April 23– Affinia Healthcare’s 3930 S. Broadway | Monday through Friday from 1:00-4:00m.
Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms may call Affinia Healthcare for a screening. Patients may receive an appointment at one of their five drive-through testing locations, or be given other instructions. The phone number is (314) 833-2777.