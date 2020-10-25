Affinia Healthcare provides COVID-19 testing for SLPS student-athletes

ST. LOUIS – On Saturday, Affinia Healthcare provided COVID-19 testing services at Vashon High School for approximately 300 student-athletes.

Testing was available to the student-athletes of St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), and members of their households. Also, all members of the SLPS coaching staff were invited for repeat testing.

“Youth sports provides opportunities for physical and academic growth for underserved students. Affinia Healthcare is proud to collaborate with St. Louis Public Schools to provide COVID-19 testing for student-athletes,” Senior VP and COO at Affinia Healthcare Dr. Kendra Holmes said.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, Affinia Healthcare’s mobile medical team provided sports physicals. The sports physicals were provided aboard the Affinia Healthcare mobile medical RV unit. Dr. Melissa Tepe, VP and Chief Medical Officer said “school-based COVID-19 testing, sports physicals and vaccines are part of keeping children healthy and learning during the pandemic, along with continued use of face masks, hand-hygiene, and social distancing. The health of children and families is one of our highest priorities.”

“As we transition to an altered fall and winter sports schedule, our top priority is preserving the health and safety of our student-athletes,” District Athletic Director at SLPS Teron Sharp said. “Through our partnership with Affinia Healthcare, we can detect and identify health risks from COVID-19 to medical disorders. We are grateful that this service is provided at no cost to our staff, athletes and their households.”

Since April 2, Affinia Healthcare has tested more than 16,800 people for COVID-19 at several drive-through and mobile locations in under-resourced areas and COVID-19 “hotspots” in the region. Appointments are not required at Affinia Healthcare’s drive-through and mobile testing locations. For information regarding testing locations and hours, please call (314) 833-2777.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to partner with SLPS and Vashon High School to provide COVID-19 tests for students and those who support them. Our COVID-19 testing efforts continue due in part to support provided by the St. Louis City Department of Health and other valued partners,” Affinia Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Alan Freeman said.